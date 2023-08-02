It was recently announced that Kansas has been selected to participate in the National Governors Association Center for Best Practices (NGA Center) Policy Academy to Advance Youth Apprenticeship. Through the Policy Academy, Kansas will develop a strategy to expand apprenticeship opportunities to youth ages 16 and older to help them build the skills needed for the modern workforce.
Youth apprenticeship is defined as a structured, work-based learning program that supports high-quality outcomes for young people and employers and includes: paid, on-the-job learning under the supervision of skilled employee mentors; related classroom-based instruction; ongoing assessment against established skills and competency standards; and industry-recognized credentialing and postsecondary credits.