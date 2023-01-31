KS wind turbine

Wind turbines generate energy on the Kansas plains. Senators are considering bills that would minimize red blinking lights atop turbines, which can annoy rural neighbors.

 JILL HUMMELS FOR KANSAS REFLECTOR

After a bevy of legislation seemingly meant to bring wind energy development to a halt, Kansas senators are considering a bill that could appease rural neighbors annoyed by turbines.

For years, the plains of Kansas has been among the largest sources of wind energy in the United States. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have lauded wind development in Kansas.

