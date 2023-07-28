Power line workers (stock)
COURTESY

It was recently announced that the state of Kansas will receive $13.3 million in funding to help modernize electrical grid infrastructure. The investment is being made through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula grants.

Funds will be administered by the Kansas Corporation Commission and used to promote projects that strengthen and modernize the power grid against natural disasters while advancing projects that attract, train and retain a skilled Kansas workforce.

0
0
0
0
0