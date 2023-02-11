Laura Howard mug

KDADS Secretary Laura Howard recently announced that Kansas was one of 10 states selected to take part in the National Expansions of Employment Opportunities Network initiative.

 COURTESY

TOPEKA – Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) Secretary Laura Howard announced that, as of February, Kansas is one of only 10 states – and the District of Columbia – selected by the U.S Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP) to participate as a “core state” for its National Expansion of Employment Opportunities Network initiative (NEON).

NEON is a technical assistance initiative that advances collaboration with national provider organizations (NPOs) to develop strategic plans for increasing competitive integrated employment (CIE) opportunities for the individuals they serve, including those with significant disabilities and those who have faced barriers to employment.

0
0
0
0
0