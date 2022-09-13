As of Sept. 6, through an executive order signed by Gov. Laura Kelly, the Office of Registered Apprenticeship was established within the Kansas Department of Commerce.
The office will scale up efforts to meet the talent needs of Kansas businesses, give workers the skills and experience they need to compete in the modern economy, and knock down barriers to employment.
All Registered Apprenticeship programs must have five core components to be recognized for certification, including on-the-job training, related technical instruction, mentorship, wage progression and industry-recognized credentials. However, the driving force must be a business or industry willing to support an apprentice to “earn and learn” a career. Kansas currently has 212 recognized Apprenticeships programs, with 3,396 Kansas residents participating.