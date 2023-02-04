KLC Book

The Kansas Leadership Center launched a new book, a resource on leadership, that will be used in the upcoming session of LEAD Derby.

 COURTESY

At the end of January, the Kansas Leadership Center (a Wichita-based non-profit) officially released a new book entitled, “When Everyone Leads: How the Toughest Challenges Get Seen and Solved.”

Written by KLC founder Ed O’Malley and interim President/CEO Julia Fabris McBride, “When Everyone Leads” takes a revolutionary approach to leadership based on the organization’s guiding principle that leadership is an activity, not a position.

