At the end of January, the Kansas Leadership Center (a Wichita-based non-profit) officially released a new book entitled, “When Everyone Leads: How the Toughest Challenges Get Seen and Solved.”
Written by KLC founder Ed O’Malley and interim President/CEO Julia Fabris McBride, “When Everyone Leads” takes a revolutionary approach to leadership based on the organization’s guiding principle that leadership is an activity, not a position.
Over the last 15 years, O’Malley and Fabris McBride have led thousands of people through programs to help them engage in the act of leadership and have seen remarkable results with people from all walks of life.
“We launched the Kansas Leadership Center in 2007 with funding from the Kansas Health Foundation whose board members understood that the quality and quantity of leadership is key to the prosperity, health and success of organizations, companies and communities. Over the years we’ve worked with more than 15,000 people using the ideas in this book. Our research and experience with partners throughout our state and around the world, show that the ideas in this book work to help people make more progress on what they care about most,” said Fabris McBride.
Full of examples of challenges and solutions from fields as diverse as nonprofits, school boards, health care and the corporate world, “When Everyone Leads” offers a proven, actionable approach for any company, organization or community to navigate through its most pressing challenges.
“I would consider ‘When Everyone Leads’ to be a must-read primer for anyone seeking to make a positive difference in our world,” said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) in a testimonial.
The newly-released book, in fact, is planned to be used for the upcoming session of LEAD Derby. A program of the Derby Chamber of Commerce, LEAD Derby also partners with the Kansas Leadership Center as one of 80 such leadership programs across the state.
Utilizing the KLC’s new book, which focuses on the ideas that effective leadership can be learned by anyone (not just those in authority), the course will show people how to recognize and develop behaviors that will help them seize opportunities to make progress in their organizations, companies or communities.
Cost to participate is $300 per person, with sessions to be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays from Feb. 22 through April 5 (except March 15), in the Derby Public Library’s Community Room.
Sign up can be completed online at derbychamber.com. For additional information, contact the LEAD Derby Director Rhonda Cott at 210-4995.
“When Everyone Leads” is also now available wherever books are sold.