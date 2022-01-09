WICHITA – The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) recently announced that Damon Young has been named the nonprofit organization’s chief business officer, officially taking over the role on Jan. 10. He will be responsible for cultivating business relationships and overseeing the financial and operational functions of KLC.
“With over 20 years of business and community leadership experiences engaging others and seeking the common good, Damon Young was the obvious choice to serve as KLC’s chief business officer. Over the last few years, KLC has reached an era of tremendous growth and impact that will be served well by Damon. His experience and passion for our work will translate to more value for our partners and a fuller realization of our civic mission. We’re thrilled to welcome him to KLC’s executive team,” said Ed O’Malley, KLC president and CEO.
Young is a member of the Kansas business and civic community with a passion for transformational leadership and community and economic development. For the past 12 years, he was an executive at Mahaney Group (formerly Mahaney Roofing), where he was a champion of KLC in training its workforce and building a culture of leadership as an activity open to employees up and down the organizational chart. Young currently resides on the Board of Directors of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, serving as the 2022 Chamber Chair.
Young’s diverse background of collegiate debate, Christian ministry and business leadership inform a unique perspective that he brings to his work. He loves to speak, write and convene others around topics that impact individuals, businesses and community organizations. Young has a degree in organizational management and leadership from Friends University.
“I believe our community and state are in a unique moment of potential and I am thrilled to join the Kansas Leadership Center,” said Young. “At my core, I believe that growing leadership capacity at all levels and across sectors will be catalytic to personal, organizational and community transformation across our state.”