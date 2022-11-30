Social Security Tax

Sen. Caryn Tyson (pictured at bench, middle) said she supports removing Social Security taxes.

 SCREEN CAPTURE/KANSAS LEGISLATURE YOUTUBE CHANNEL

TOPEKA – Kansas legislators want to use a projected budget surplus to address the state’s “Social Security cliff,” which they say is driving retirees out of the state.

Kansas taxes income from Social Security benefits, with an income tax exemption for those who make $75,000 in federal adjusted gross income or less. Critics of the tax policy say retirees are put under unnecessary financial strain.

