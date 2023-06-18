LandTrust Rentals

A number of rentals are available in the area through LandTrust, like the property shown near Valley Center.

 COURTESY/LANDTRUST

Sam Krouse’s farm near Atwood is among the 45 Kansas listings covering 64,000 acres now available to book for recreational opportunities through LandTrust, a new land-sharing marketplace.

Dubbed “the Airbnb for outdoor recreationists”, LandTrust allows landowners to connect directly with outdoor enthusiasts, providing opportunities to recreate on their property and allowing them to generate additional passive income. Landowners can host experiences like hunting, bird watching, farm tours, RV stays and more, with complete control over every booking.

