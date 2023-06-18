Sam Krouse’s farm near Atwood is among the 45 Kansas listings covering 64,000 acres now available to book for recreational opportunities through LandTrust, a new land-sharing marketplace.
Dubbed “the Airbnb for outdoor recreationists”, LandTrust allows landowners to connect directly with outdoor enthusiasts, providing opportunities to recreate on their property and allowing them to generate additional passive income. Landowners can host experiences like hunting, bird watching, farm tours, RV stays and more, with complete control over every booking.
“At LandTrust, we believe the future of working lands is dependent on a portfolio of income from agricultural production, conservation and recreational opportunities,” said Nic De Castro, Founder and CEO of LandTrust. “We help landowners tap into the income potential of those recreational opportunities and, at the same time, open up millions of acres of private land for outdoor enthusiasts to have new experiences and create lasting memories."
Recreational opportunities on Krouse’s 2,600-acres include deer, pheasant, turkey, dove and duck hunting, and fly fishing for crappie and largemouth bass.
The Krouses listed their ranch on LandTrust because they were looking for additional revenue streams.
“We were looking for a way to add value to our land and help make ends meet. We’ve been really happy with how things have been going with LandTrust. Most of our LandTrust guests are visiting from out of state. We’ve had some wonderful people come and hunt the land, all very respectful and very courteous,” Krouse said.
Similar to other companies in the sharing economy like Airbnb and Vrbo, LandTrust is a land-sharing site where landowners can list their property online and outdoor enthusiasts can search for experiences that match their interests. Landowners currently list over one million acres on LandTrust, which can be searched by state, property name or type of experience.
“Compared to traditional annual leases, landowners prefer LandTrust’s short-term rental model because it enables them to continue letting their friends and family hunt, fish and otherwise enjoy their land, and also generate income when they aren’t using it,” De Castro said.
“I would recommend LandTrust to any rancher or landowner looking to add a little value to their land. I’ve been amazed by the people that come to our remote part of the world to do something that we love and take for granted every day,” Krouse said. “LandTrust has given us the opportunity to reach a wide audience, there are sportsmen everywhere that are willing to spend time and money on a special experience.”