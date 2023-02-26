At the National Governors Association conference held in February, Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas would be the first state in the nation to join the Alliance for States Providing Interoperable Reciprocity (ASPIRE). The ASPIRE coalition advocates for the acceleration of military reciprocity by and between states, easing the process of obtaining work licenses in a state to which military personnel and their families are deployed.
Currently, one in three spouses of service members works in an industry that requires an occupational license. ASPIRE encourages states to join a digitalized system that would allow states to upload their reciprocity agreements, so military families can know if the state they are moving to will accept their licensing.