OTTAWA, Kansas — Ellen Finnerty revels in working her backyard garden as much to learn the science as to harvest a juicy watermelon.
She researches compost techniques, knows the insects that visit her wild bergamot and is trying to dwarf several apple trees.
Now the Ottawa resident wants to keep bees, too, and ultimately sell her honey, fruits and vegetables at a local farmer’s market.
But the city of Ottawa halted her aspirations last year, citing city code.
Finnerty holds out hope. With help from a small-government advocacy group, the gardener sued in May, arguing those rules violate the Kansas Constitution.
Some cities across the country are changing their codes to allow residents to grow more food or add bees and chickens to their yards. Lawrence, for example, changed its codes in 2016 to loosen rules for residential crops and allow beekeeping and sales of honey and other homegrown foods.
This week, Ottawa’s lawyers asked a judge to throw out her case.
They argue she should push for city code changes or a conditional exemption outside of court — and suggested city officials could prove amenable to her ideas.
“In fact,” city lawyers wrote in a court filing, Ottawa “is currently in the process of amending the zoning regulations to permit backyard chicken coops following receipt of requests from other citizens.”
‘Arbitrary and irrational’
As a child, Finnerty helped her mother plant marigolds.
Later in life, she’d get up early to watch “The Victory Garden” on public TV. She lugged field guides and gardening books with her religiously as her military family moved from one duty station to another.
Now she wants to turn her passion into extra income for her and her two daughters.
“And with my past in the military community,” she said, “If you want to do something, you ask permission.”
So Finnerty, who has taken beekeeping classes at Johnson County Community College, contacted the city to fill out any papers needed for her yard-to-table vision.
“Let me tell you, when you work — clocking in at 5 a.m. — and then you’re willing to take a night class,” she said, “there’s a lot of dedication and expense.”
A city planner told her that Ottawa’s codes didn’t allow commercial beekeeping at home.
“Animal keeping of any kind is prohibited as a home occupation,” the email reads.
Finnerty hadn’t counted on the Ottawa city code dashing her business plan.
The Kansas Justice Institute took her case to court.
It’s the legal subsidiary of the better-known Kansas Policy Institute, an influential, fiscally conservative think tank that favors small government and lobbies state lawmakers for tax cuts and corporation-friendly tax policy.
Sam MacRoberts, litigation director at the Kansas Justice Institute, said Ottawa has violated Finnerty’s rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“The city can’t just prohibit things that are safe and reasonable, like beekeeping and gardening for money,” he said.
The Kansas Justice Institute has successfully challenged other laws and regulations that limit small, family-run businesses, including for eyebrow threaders and farmers who sell raw milk.
As MacRoberts reads it, Ottawa’s rulebook bars backyard gardeners from selling any of their outdoor bounty, not just honey.
Ottawa’s court filing argues some home businesses bypass that rule with permits or conditional exemptions, though the city hasn’t clarified any routes to permission for Finnerty.
She remains concerned that Ottawa’s rules put her at risk of fines and jail time if she sells homegrown juneberry jam or jars of honey.
Urban beekeeping
Would-be beekeepers sometimes run into city codes that prevent them from setting up hives in residential neighborhoods.
But as public interest in pollinators increases — and policymakers’ understanding of safe beekeeping improves — plenty of municipalities have relaxed their rules.
Finnerty’s lawyer said the city already allows backyard beekeeping, because it doesn’t explicitly ban the practice in writing. It only bans this kind of animal-related work if the homeowner makes it into a business.
Finnerty’s problem isn’t that she wants bees. It’s that she plans to sell the honey.