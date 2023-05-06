The Kansas Department of Revenue recently announced that tax collections for April 2023 came in below estimates. Total tax collections were $1.3 billion – 2.3% or $30.1 million below estimates. That is a decrease of 14.7% from April 2022.
Individual income tax collections totaled $593.5 million, also below estimates by $76 million (11.4%) and down $425.3 million (41.7%) compared to 2022. Part of that decrease was attributed to having fewer processing days after the April 18 due date than in 2022. On the flip side, corporate tax collections totaled $354.2 million, $50.2 million (16.5%) more than estimates and a 150.4% increase compared to April 2022.