TOPEKA – The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) is encouraging Kansas taxpayers to remember older adults in the state when they file their income tax returns by contributing to the Senior Citizens’ Meals on Wheels program.
Kansas taxpayers will find a check-off on state income tax forms that allows for a monetary contribution used solely for the purpose of providing meals to homebound older adults and people with disabilities in our communities through the federal program that is part of the Older Americans Act.