K-State Salina and Pure Imagination Studios are partnering to establish a spatial computing studio seeking continued advancements in virtual reality, simulations, entertainment, education, aerospace and more.

On Aug. 22, the state officially announced that Hollywood-based Pure Imagination Studios is partnering with Kansas State University’s Salina Campus, Salina Airport Authority, and the State of Kansas to build an advanced spatial computing studio and learning center. The $41 million investment, which will create 101 new jobs, marks the largest investment in K-State’s Salina campus infrastructure. 

The studio and learning center will be named the Kansas Advanced Immersive Research for Emerging Systems (K-AIRES). It will feature state-of-the-art equipment and immersive technologies, enabling the studio to transform the educational experience and establish new frontiers in education, aerospace, manufacturing, entertainment, defense, training, simulation, and other areas. 

