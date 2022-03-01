Breakfast options in Derby will be expanding in the near future, with the Jimmy’s Egg restaurant franchise planning to open a new location at 317 N. Rock Road (next to Planet Fitness) this summer.
Franchisee Wink Hartman, who operates the Wichita area locations, said the plan is to open by mid-June (subject to staffing). The Derby restaurant will go in the multi-suite site near the intersection of Madison and Rock Road. Like the other Wichita locations, hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Menu offerings will include the standard breakfast favorites featured at other Wichita Jimmy’s Egg locations along with lunch staples (salads, burgers, sandwiches, etc.), but Hartman noted plans are in the works for the Derby restaurant to branch out and feature a few alcoholic beverage options (i.e., bloody Mary, screwdriver, etc.) as well.
After the recent closure of the Jimmy’s Egg restaurant at Pawnee and Seneca in Wichita, the expansion into Derby will bring the total franchise locations in the metro back to four.
Hartman noted he is excited to branch out into the Derby community, given its reputation, and looking forward to offering a quality restaurant experience at the newest Jimmy’s Egg location.
“We love the Derby mentality,” Hartman said. “We serve home-cooked breakfast and lunch. We do not put the food in a box and pass it out the window. We like to serve our guest [with] a personal touch every time through the door.”