A new face has joined the ranks at Derby’s Carson Bank.
K.J. Jeffery joined the bank as a commercial lender. His 13-year background in banking includes branch management, promotion of customer relations, and commercial and consumer lending.
Jeffery most recently worked as a branch manager at Bank of the West in Derby. His education includes a bachelor of science in Business Administration from Emporia State University.
Jeffery is also chair of the Derby Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors and a member of the Derby Noon Lions Club.
Carson Bank is currently at 201 E. Madison Ave., but it will relocate to the former Fidelity Bank building, 255 N. Rock Rd., by the end of the year.