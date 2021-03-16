In her 24 years in the real estate business, Tiffany Wells has seen a wide variety of different housing markets, but not anything like it is right now.
Inventory is slim and sellers are getting what they want – and sometimes more.
“They’re getting top dollar,” said Wells, a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty. “I’ve just never seen the prices get so crazy.”
And the selection, well, that’s simply “extremely tight.”
It’s led to an interesting market dynamic.
Wells has buyers who actually aren’t in a rush, so they’re going to wait a bit to see if prices don’t back off a bit and sellers may be “sitting tight,” seeing if the market continues to climb.
In addition, for sellers, there’s a state of uncertainty, because there may not be a place for them to go. Their property may sell quickly, but then they’re in the market for another home and that may be troublesome to land.
Wells, who works in both the new and resale markets, said it’s a difficult situation in Derby, but also through the surrounding area.
“It’s an issue everywhere,” she said. “The offers are just so high.”
Impact of lumber costs
Another local professional, Wyatt Lehner of Perfection Builders, is seeing much of the same thing. He’s involved in the development of the Courtyards at the Oaks, which are low maintenance patio homes aimed at the empty nester market.
Its first addition, other than four model homes, is sold out, and the company is working on the second addition.
“It’s going well,” he said of sales.
He credits that to pent-up demand and low interest rates, among other factors.
But, like other builders, Lehner is facing much higher material costs – especially with lumber, as prices have skyrocketed since April 2020.
“We’re in the same exact boat,” he said. “It makes it darn near impossible to keep those low budget houses.”
Lehner used to be able to get buyers into one of his homes for about $245,000. Now $260,000 is the minimum for what he considers the
“upper middle range” of the market.
Of course, if the money is there, there is no limit on what the cost might be.
Some homes have climbed up into the $600,000 range because of heavy customization.
Sales of more than asking price
At J.P. Weigand and Sons’ Derby office, sales professional Matt Shaw called it “rockiness” in the market. He reports similar issues, and in his view, like Wells, a lot of the inventory problem can be traced to people who are just staying put.
“Most people who want to move, have moved,” he said. “No one is motivated to move.”
Usually, when coming out of a recession, there’s a lot of movement. But with interest rates having been low for so long, many people have already made their choice.
He also is seeing higher costs on new homes and increased offers on properties, including nine offers on one listing, with two of them at $20,000 more than the asking price. Some buyers also are putting up more earnest money in order to be more appealing with the seller.
How limited is the current house selection?
As Stanley Longhofer, professor of Real Estate and Finance at WSU and director of its Center for Real Estate puts it: “It’s hard to express how incredibility tight inventories are. It’s like having a belt around your waist that only goes out three inches.”
Longhofer, who has been studying local real estate for more than two decades, said, “we’ve never seen anything quite like this in terms of tight inventory and pressure on prices.”
A long-term issue
Last February, there were 1,614 homes for sale in the Wichita area. A year later, it fell to 733, a 54.6 percent drop and leading to less than a month’s supply.
A normal market is a four- to six-month supply of housing and a buyer’s market is in the eight-month or more range.
“What’s happened with the pandemic is that it only made things worse; it didn’t cause it,” Longhofer said. “We just didn’t keep up with the pace of construction that we needed to, so this has been a long-term issue.”
Inventories have been declining since coming out of the Great Recession a decade or so ago, he said.
At the same time, interest rates have been declining and construction cost, both with labor and materials, have been going up.
It’s now hard to build anything new for anything less than $200,000 and at that point, it is often not competitive with the features of existing homes priced at $200,000, he said.
While entry level new housing remains difficult, if buyers have the funds, the upper part of the market is an easier buying point with more selection, Longhofer said.
Rising values can help
Prices on existing houses have been increasing, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing, he said.
“We’ve been a little bit spoiled with not having home prices go up,” he said.
That can not only build wealth for homeowners, it can spur on needed new home building.
“Having the price go up will help even out things,” Longhofer said.
His center had forecast a 6.6 percent increase for 2020, but it was even higher, coming in at 7.7 percent.
But local property owners don’t have to worry about having California-style home prices here as those costs are largely based on land values, not the houses themselves, he said.
Sellers are caught in a bind, Longhofer admits. They have to move somewhere and if they want to go to an apartment, this is an ideal time to do so, but if they’re looking at another house or community, they face the same issues as other buyers.
That includes having to move fast as the median number of days a property is on the market is only eight days and the price is often more than the asking one.
The situation should work itself out – but it won’t be overnight.
“It takes a lot of time in the housing market for things to normalize,” Longhofer said.