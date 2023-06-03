A shareholder recently filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or acquired Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. securities between April 8, 2020, and April 13, 2023.
According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors that Spirit lacked effective production quality controls, which caused the company to incorrectly install fittings designed to join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail for some Boeing 737 Max airplanes that Spirit sent to Boeing. As a result, Spirit would have to develop an inspection and repair procedure for the affected fuselages, which would negatively impact Spirit’s financial results.