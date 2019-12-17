The 2020 Kansas Legislative session begins on Jan. 13 – and what happens in Topeka can make its presence felt here in Derby.
With that in mind, City Manager Kathy Sexton talked about Derby’s 2020 Legislative Agenda to the City Council at its Dec. 10 meeting. As presented, the council approved the positions, several which relate directly to local businesses.
Derby’s agenda usually reflects the legislative priorities of the League of Kansas Municipalities and the Regional Economic Area Partnership, she said.
There are a number of issues on the League’s agenda that are of interest to Derby, Sexton said.
Among them are:
• Alternative property valuation: The value of commercial properties should continue to be appraised for tax purposes at their “highest and best use,” Sexton said.
“Changes proposed by certain big box retail chains would lower the property tax burden on certain commercial properties and thus raise the tax burden on residential properties,” she said.
• Budget timeline: Current law requires cities to set budgets five months before the start of the fiscal year. However, “cities should be allowed to adopt their budgets by Nov. 30 but keep the Aug. 25 deadline for certification of the amount of ad valorem tax revenue needed,” she said.
• Internet sales tax collection: Derby should support state legislation to collect sales and compensating use taxes due from in-state purchases made online, Sexton said.
“Currently, these taxes exist but are not always being paid, which puts brick and mortar businesses at a disadvantage in the marketplace,” she said.
Internet sales tax bill could pass
Trey Cocking, the League’s deputy director who worked with Sexton and other city managers and administrators throughout the state on these issues, said he expects these issues of concern to cities to be raised during the session.
“It’s going to be an interesting year as they work through all this,” he said.
Cities need their voices heard, he said, especially on issues such as unfunded mandates in which the state directs a city to do something – but doesn’t provide money.
“Don’t just keep on telling us to do more with less,” he said. “It’s a constant challenge.”
While an internet sales tax passed twice last year, it failed because it was bundled into a larger bill.
There’s a good chance it will pass this year, Cocking said.
“There’s bipartisan recognition that we need to do this,” he said.
Local Derby businesses are paying property, sales and income taxes for their employees, so internet companies selling locally should contribute, too, he said.
Cocking also agrees that the budget timeline needs to change.
A prime example of how things change, he said, was Sept. 11, 2001, when the terrorist attacks plunged the economy into a recession. It was too late for cities to change their budgets to meet that challenge, and it adversely affected them.
‘The best decisions are local decisions’
That’s a big case, but there’s smaller cases,” Cocking said. “Things change.”
City managers have let the League know their concern about the alternative property valuation and how it affects their towns.
An example of that is a city that may have an old Walmart store across from a new one.
“They’re not going to sell it to competition,” he said, “so they deed-restrict the property”
The issue is winding its way through the courts and the group is keeping an eye on those cases, he said.
League officials, who have 555 members in cities in all 105 counties ranging in size from 15 to 400,000, believe getting as many decisions as possible at the grassroots level is desirable.
“The best decisions are local decisions,” he said.
Cocking is optimistic that the session will be positive for cities, including Derby.
“There are a lot of former city council members who are now state legislators, so that’s good,” he said.
The 2020 session shouldn’t have the severe budget issues that marked past sessions, so that, too, is a positive, Cocking said.
And with an election coming up, legislators will be looking to wind up the session on time, he said.
The session is scheduled to run through April. Then there is a break and its members come back for what is known as the veto session.