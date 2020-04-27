April has been a time of change for Rock Regional Hospital. At the start of the month, Cabe Consulting took over as the new management team for the hospital and the group then installed Teresa Collins as interim CEO at Rock Regional effective April 6.
Since those changes went into effect in early April, a major focus for both Collins and the new management group has been working out the Derby hospital’s current financial situation – relating both to COVID-19 and overall operations.
Cabe Consulting CEO Kevin Hicks reached out to Collins given their previous work history, as Collins noted she spent four years as a Chief Nursing Officer reporting to Hicks and has known him for 20 years. Most recently, Collins – who has 39 years in the health care industry and 33 as a registered nurse – served as President of the St. Luke’s Community hospitals in Kansas City.
Taking over as interim CEO at Rock Regional, Collins said those skills and previous experiences will serve her well.
“Most importantly, most recently and what Rock Regional needs, is my experience opening seven community hospitals in Kansas in Johnson and Wyandotte counties,” Collins said. “They were a little different – we did not do surgery and we did not do cath labs – but we grew those ERs, which were one hospital in seven locations.”
Being a year old, Rock Regional Hospital is still clearly in its growing stages. Working toward that requires hospital staff to all be on the same page, much like rowing a boat.
While Collins (who will be involved in the search for a more permanent replacement) aims to help with that growth, assessment is a key part of her role as interim CEO as well – especially as it pertains to what’s going well, where opportunities exist and what the plan is to help the Derby hospital improve.
“I always come in looking at it from a quality and regulatory perspective; that’s natural being a Chief Nurse Executive in my past. That’s always how I view everything, so that’s important, looking at it from employee engagement to physician engagement and satisfaction, as well as an assessment of the leadership team. Getting the right people in the right seats I think is important from a structure perspective,” Collins said. “At the end of the day, the most important thing in everything we do is patient safety. All of that assessment really is about the end goal that patients are safe when they’re in our care.”
Rock Regional, like many hospitals, has seen patient volume take a hit in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. During recent presentations to the Sedgwick County Commission and Derby City Council, Hicks noted emergency room admissions have dropped 30 percent at Rock Regional.
Putting some added financial stress on the hospital, Hicks noted management is pursuing multiple funding avenues to help Rock Regional get back to breaking even by the fall. Collins did note some streamlining of the revenue cycle could help.
Before the management transition, Rock Regional laid off 35 employees on March 31. Assessing the potential need for those positions – based on volume – is another part of Collins’ job, noting she has already added a couple of those positions back.
Long-term, reopening the intensive care unit is another goal for Collins. As an interim CEO, that long-term goal will have to occur in a shorter time frame, but that fits perfectly with Collins’ approach to her position.
“I like to grow and learn. I’m a risk taker; I’ll take on new things. I’m not afraid of hard work and I’m a transitional, transformational leader,” Collins said. “Maintenance is not my energizer. My energizer comes from taking things and making them better, and as leaders that is our job. Kevin Hicks told me that long ago. That’s what I do; I drive change.”
Managing people is not part of the job, rather it’s about managing processes – a lesson Collins learned early in her leadership career that she has not forgotten.
Of course, having people willing to work with you in order to best serve the patient helps no matter the situation, and Collins noted she has found that at Rock Regional. From the leadership team down to the physicians, everyone wants to help the hospital – a hospital that Collins sees as a big benefit to the community.
“What I found in the community hospitals that I opened – the outcomes were better. We had less hospital-acquired infections. We had less hospital-acquired injuries, such as falls. Our patient experience was very high because you don’t wait in a waiting room for three hours to see a physician. Your door to doc time is five minutes,” Collins said. “These community hospitals create the space and time to give care. There is a simplicity about accessing care here.”