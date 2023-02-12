On Feb. 8, Governor Laura Kelly announced a deal that will see Kansas-based Integra Technologies invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor facility to be located in Wichita. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history.
The one million square-foot plant and headquarters facility will create nearly 2,000 high-paying jobs averaging $51,000 in wages. A Wichita State University economic impact study estimates an additional 3,161 jobs will be generated by suppliers, construction labor, and other service positions. The plant will also help reshore semiconductor manufacturing capacity and strengthen national security.