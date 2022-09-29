Innovative ways to Beauty and Wellness

Melanie Hall, a certified nurse practitioner with more than 20 years’ experience in the medical field, has one primary purpose. And that is to provide services that will enhance a person’s natural beauty and wellness, while giving them the confidence they need and deserve.
Enhanced Wellness brings the expertise, technology and commitment to help thousands of people in the Derby area. And they do that by focusing on the needs of one person at a time.
In most cases you’ll find less expensive services there than you may find at a doctor’s office. And lower-priced medication options than what are available at your local pharmacy. Plus, you won’t have to hassle with insurance companies.
In fact, many of the services offered are available for one flat price – that includes all the visits and medications you might need.
Information on many of the services follows. If you see something you want to know more about, call or text for a free consultation. Melanie will analyze your situation, listen and understand your goals and put an individual plan together for you that accomplishes what you are after.
Medical Weight Loss Management
Medical weight loss management offers a safe and effective way to lose weight easily and then learn how to keep it off. It is one of many services Melanie Hall, a certified nurse practitioner, offers. And it is a giant start to feeling and looking better.
“We offer a wide selection of medication options including the most popular, safest medications that can produce the most dramatic results,” Hall explained.
A new, safe and popular medication called Semaglutide – known as Ozempic or Wegovy – has cardiovascular protective properties and can also enhance your insulin production. It is also good for women, helping to regulate hormones in the body.
The medication stimulates your body to release a natural hormone. The hormone tells your brain that you are full and you don’t eat as much because you feel full, while also overcoming insulin resistance.
Call for a free consultation to analyze your current health status and determine what weight loss goals you have and how Melanie can help you accomplish them.
IV Therapies
IV Therapy offers a number of benefits for wellness. Athletes or those who are extremely active can utilize IV Hydration to enhance energy and a more rapid recovery after workouts.
IV Vitamin Infusions can increase your immunity and reduce depression. There are also benefits with anti-aging that can come with IV Therapy and it can promote weight loss.
With Vitamin Infusions your body will get 100% absorption making it much more efficient. Oral vitamins only give you about 50% absorption.
Testosterone Optimization – Males in their 30s and 40s can often experience a testosterone deficiency, causing them to be lethargic or have what is called a brain fog. Testosterone Optimization can improve mood, sleep, and stamina as well as increase muscle mass. It also can increase a man’s overall energy.
Beauty & Aesthetics
Enhanced Wellness offers a wide array of aesthetic services. Enough that you’ll find whatever you are looking for right here in Derby.
Botox, Juveau and Xeomin – popular wrinkle reducers that can give you a young, active look.
Microneedling – Microneedling uses a pen with small needles to cause micro holes in the skin. The procedure encourages the natural healing process of the body, generating new collagen production – creating smoother, firmer and more toned skin.
Lumecca, IPL laser skin resurfacing – a non-invasive IPL (Intense Pulse Light) technology for skin rejuvenation, pigmented and vascular lesions improvement. It’s great for sundamaged skin, freckles, age spots and more.
Laser hair removal – A non-invasive technology that utilizes a diode laser, for hair removal with the highest speed and approved for all hair colors.
Morpheus8 – This technology utilizes fractional radio frequency indicated for facial/neck/chest and back of hands as well as small body areas.
The treatment improves the appearance of rough texture, fine lines, wrinkles, and depressed scars, such as acne scars along with superficial pigments that will be ablated. And it induces skin rejuvenation by stimulating collagen generation and replenishment.
The Morpheus8 process is the best thing you can do for your skin without having a surgical face lift. And it is far less expensive.