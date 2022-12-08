Dr. Panakos

Cutline:

Dr. Katie Cates Panakos is brining the direct primary care model to Derby with her new practice, Innovative Family Medicine.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Living up to its name, Innovative Family Medicine and Dr. Katie Cates Panakos are looking to do things a little differently at the new practice in Derby. 

Innovative Family Medicine (1144 N. Buckner) will be the first independently-owned practice operated by the Mulvane native Panakos, slated for a late 2022/early 2023 opening – depending on the arrival of equipment.

