Living up to its name, Innovative Family Medicine and Dr. Katie Cates Panakos are looking to do things a little differently at the new practice in Derby.
Innovative Family Medicine (1144 N. Buckner) will be the first independently-owned practice operated by the Mulvane native Panakos, slated for a late 2022/early 2023 opening – depending on the arrival of equipment.
Taking ownership of her practice, Panakos is bringing a new approach to the medical business model for local patients – as Innovative Family Medicine will be a direct primary care practice. To her knowledge, Panakos said hers is the first practice in Derby to pursue that approach.
“With typical medicine, we have the insurance companies and so much of what we do is dictated by that,” Panakos said. “The goal of direct primary care is to restore the physician/patient relationship and take insurance out of the middle of that relationship. This allows you to step outside of that system and just provide care for patients, and I’m really excited about that.”
Direct primary care is enrollment-based, charging a monthly fee (based on age) for an unlimited number of office visits. Panakos noted it is still recommenced to have some form of insurance to cover unexpected events, ER visits, hospitalizations, etc.
Additionally, with the direct primary care model Panakos said that gives patients more access to her by any means necessary – including phone calls, email, FaceTime, etc.
Outside of the direct primary care approach, Innovative Family Medicine will operate like a typical family practice (physicals, blood work, etc.) and provide similar services to patients of all ages. The renovated residential space in the Buckner Business District features two exam rooms, a lab, waiting room and offices.
Panakos will be able to run tests, prescribe medications and whatever else patients might need – with her 20 years of experience in medicine, much of that in rural areas, giving her a broad background that will benefit those patients.
“I think all those experiences have helped because I feel really comfortable dealing with just about anything that a person would need, from babies all the way through adults,” Panakos said. “I’ve been practicing long enough that I have seen a lot of things.”
Growing up in Mulvane, Panakos went on to graduate from Wichita State University before earning her medical degree from Medical School at University of Health Sciences. There, she met her husband – Constantine – who also practices medicine in Derby (Tanglewood). She then completed her residency at Via Christi in Wichita before spending two decades in family medicine.
For Panakos, she admitted her grandfather was a big reason she got into medicine. He died when she was young, but she remembers him being averse to doctor visits, which greatly shaped her approach to medicine.
“He didn’t like the doctor, so back then he didn’t really go to the doctor because it wasn’t a positive experience for him,” Panakos said. “There really, at that time, wasn’t a whole lot to be done to help him. So I went into medicine so I could take good care of people, make people feel comfortable and have a doctor they could talk to.”
While Panakos got out of medicine for a time and wasn’t sure about returning, a conference on direct primary care convinced her and she admitted she would’ve practiced that model “my whole life” if given the chance.
Given that a majority of people have either high deductible insurance or no insurance, Panakos is hopeful Innovative Family Medicine will provide another option. As so many issues can be handled by primary care physicians now, she is seeking to help as many patients as she can in Derby.
“We really have built this with the singular goal of just wanting to take amazing care of patients and for them to walk in the door and feel welcomed, comfortable and cared for,” Panakos said. “That’s the goal.”