Derby Informer Publisher and owners Jeff and Rhonda Cott have promoted Senior Reporter Kelly Breckunitch to the position of Managing Editor.
Breckunitch started with the Informer in March of 2020 and has been covering local news and writing features for the Informer as well as for the company’s sister publication, ZOOM Derby Magazine. He has also developed content for derbyinformer.com, the company’s online digital product.
In 2009, Breckunitch started his career as a Sports Reporter for the Holton Recorder in Holton. While at the Recorder he worked his way up to Sports Editor and spent a total of six years in Holton.
Before coming to Derby, Breckunitch was a reporter for the Newton Kansan, in Newton, from 2016 to March of 2020.
“Kelly brings a wide range of journalistic experience to the Informer and has a solid understanding of news value and content management,” Informer Publisher Jeff Cott said.
Breckunitch will oversee the day-to-day news operations of all print and digital news publications as well as the layout and design. He is a 2009 graduate of the University of Kansas William Allen White School of Journalism.