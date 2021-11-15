Change could be coming to Rock River Rapids. Namely, a change in admission and rental fees.
The City Council considered proposed price increases for the Derby water park at its Nov. 9 meeting, brought forward during a first reading of an update to the city’s fee resolution.
Sarah Gooding, assistant to the city manger, noted that employment concerns played a role in the proposed increases. In an effort to maintain competitive wages, the DRC is proposing a 13% ($36,097) increase in salary costs at Rock River Rapids, intended to help with staff recruitment and retention.
“They are recommending these based on challenges in workforce,” Gooding said. “They’re feeling like these increases may be necessary to adequately staff the pool.”
“Events in the labor market, particularly COVID-19, have created what we believe to be an extraordinary upheaval in availability of, and demand for, part-time labor,” said DRC Superintendent Chris Drum. “These factors have lead the DRC to believe adjustments in the part-time wage ranges are necessary.”
According to Drum, the Derby water park was understaffed at a number of positions in 2020 and 2021. That issue was manageable in 2020 with lower admission levels, but less so with 1,000 admissions per day in 2021. For example, the DRC attempts to recruit and train 80 lifeguards but entered 2021 with 67 lifeguards – an issue that could lead to burnout and closure of some amenities.
Salary scales at Rock River Rapids were last adjusted in 2015 and admission fees have remained unchanged even longer, with the last updates coming in 2011. The proposed increase, which would see daily admission fees go up by $1 (to $10 for adults and $9 for kids), is aimed at helping meet those salary requirements and maintain operations (utilities, purchase of pool chemicals, etc.) at the park. The increase to annual income is projected between $35,000 and $38,000.
Most changes after 2011 have actually seen fees reduced at Rock River Rapids – including expansion of the $5 after 5 discount to seven days a week in 2015, decreased senior (60+) admission in 2017 and discounted military season passes in 2019.
In addition to daily admission fees (accounting for 66% of the park’s revenue), a $1 increase to group discount tickets was also proposed as well as a $5 increase to season pass pricing. Gooding noted that increase on season passes would equate to around a $3.50 increase in reality, as she reported only 10% of season passes were purchased for full price in 2019.
Rental rate increases were also proposed at the park given the high volume of requests the park gets on an annual basis. While the exact amount varies for each amenity rented (shallow pool, lazy river, etc.), the general increase proposed would see each of those rental fees adjusted by roughly 20%. A 20% discount on June rentals was also proposed to be eliminated.
“We don’t want to continue to offer discounts that aren’t necessary to fill those dates,” Gooding said.
In general, the council was not opposed to the proposed increases, though council member Tom Keil did ask if the city has ever considered exploring a management agreement for the park outside of the Derby Recreation Commission.
City Manager Kathy Sexton noted such agencies are hard to find and also credited the leadership of the DRC in running Rock River Rapids.
“DRC has a pretty strong aquatics management program, especially for a rec commission. We’ve been pretty pleased with their management,” Sexton said. “They haven’t raised the salary scales of the lifeguards for six years. There’s nothing excessive going on here.”
Other fee increases for consideration were tied to land use development, with the addition of a $250 administrative adjustment fee and bump of both vacation (currently $250) and variance fees ($150) to $350 for consistency. The council voted to schedule a second reading on the updated fee resolution for Dec. 14.