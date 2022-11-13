RRR Report

The 2022 summer of Rock River Rapids brought in 100.056 total attendees, which was the most since 2012. 

 FILE

The annual season report for Rock River Rapids was presented to the Derby Recreation Commission board during its monthly meeting on Nov. 8. The 2022 report highlighted the overview of the 2022 summer, which was one of the best seasons in the last 10 years for Rock River Rapids. 

Attendance was the highest recorded since 2012, with a total of 100,056 visitors with an average of 1,070 attendees per day. The warm weather allowed the pool to be open 79 days, a week longer than last year. The average temperature across the entire season was 90 degrees, which was higher than in 2021 when the park was open its normal four-month season length.

