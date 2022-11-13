The annual season report for Rock River Rapids was presented to the Derby Recreation Commission board during its monthly meeting on Nov. 8. The 2022 report highlighted the overview of the 2022 summer, which was one of the best seasons in the last 10 years for Rock River Rapids.
Attendance was the highest recorded since 2012, with a total of 100,056 visitors with an average of 1,070 attendees per day. The warm weather allowed the pool to be open 79 days, a week longer than last year. The average temperature across the entire season was 90 degrees, which was higher than in 2021 when the park was open its normal four-month season length.
There was also an increase in yearly passes. Rock River Rapids sold 1,445 season passes, which was only 371 less than the previous two years combined. Seasonal passes alone brought in $85,008 to the 2022 revenue. As expected, attendance was the highest source of revenue, with children admission bringing in $245,148. Adult admissions were the second highest, adding $232,690 to the revenue. Overall the park brought in a total of $781,929 in total revenue and $110,316 after expenditures.
Salaries were the biggest expense for Rock River Rapids in the 2022 season, with a total of $388,336 going to pay staff. According to DRC Aquatics Program Director Donita Grinde-Houtman, the increase in salary is a national trend in the aquatics industry and was a necessary element after getting only 55 committed lifeguards at the end of April.
“The aquatic industry has seen a reduction of lifeguards overall,” Grinde-Houtman said. “At Rock River Rapids, it takes 32 lifeguards on duty to ensure safety at the park with an optimal number of 75-80 total lifeguards on the staff. We were shocked to see we only had 55 committed lifeguards at the end of April, so we worked with the city to increase raises to recruit more applicants.”
Rock River was able to hire a full staff for the summer, which featured several first-year lifeguards. Grinde-Houtman said many of those lifeguards are excited to return for next season, and Rock River Rapids will get an estimate on returning lifeguards in January.
A majority of other expenditures, such as chemicals, utilities and gift shop items, were all credited to inflation. Rock River Rapids had to spend $84,634 on chemicals after the remaining stock from 2021 was used.
The elimination of pandemic-related restrictions allowed Rock River Rapids to bring back large events to the venue, including the Party at the Rock, which saw 1,300 attendees. The Slide and Dive event was the first event of the season that featured a showing of the movie “Encanto,” bringing 427 people to Rock River Rapids. Water fitness participation was up by nearly 100 participants at 2,912. Swim lesson training brought in 3,036 participants, which was only 67 less than the 2021 season.
It was one of the best seasons for the park in the last 10 years, and the DRC is hopeful the 2023 season will continue to bounce back from the pandemic-shortened season in 2020.