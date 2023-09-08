The current concept of cremation as a means of process after a person’s death, began in the late 1800’s. Nearly 100 years later, by 1975 there were 425 crematories in the United States and over 150,000 cremations.
According to the Cremation Association of America, as of about 4 years ago the numbers have skyrocketed to 3000 crematories and over 1.5 million cremations. In Sedgwick County cremations are nearing or likely over 70% today.
With the rise in cremations comes a need for a non-traditional way to deal with the remains of loved ones. In fact, research indicates that many homes today have the ashes of family members still saved in their home. The primary reason is because people are struggling with what the best final resting place should be.
An answer for many families may be right here in the Derby area.
Halfway between Derby and Rose Hill on 79th Street South (Madison), when you look to the north you will see a field, with hay, trees, flowers and natural wildlife. And you won’t recognize it as your traditional cemetery. In fact, Jim Michael, who manages the property of Prairie Home Scattering Garden, says his goal is that people don’t even notice or recognize it as a cemetery.
Prairie Home Scattering Garden, part of the Sunflower Land Trust, is a place for families who respect the natural, peaceful and personal process of saying goodbye to a lost family member. It provides that final resting place for the cremated ashes of their loved one.
Families can come together to gently scatter ashes and send their loved one on their journey, to be guided only by the wind. An engraved plaque in the scattering garden with the name, date of birth and date of death on it provides a remembrance of your loved one. Families can also designate military service or other.
Ashes are placed in a specially design tub allowing one to conveniently scatter the ashes to the gentleness of the wind.
“We will be with them all the way to provide the proper guidance in scattering. Some people will say a prayer or just talk to their loved one, as they are scattering their ashes,” Michael explained.
Inurnment is an option as well where ashes can be placed in a biodegradable, handmade, muslin bag and received in the ground. Or families can use their own urn. Other services include the selection of a marble stone marker that is mounted flush to the ground.
Michael says Prairie Home Scattering Garden is a more ecologically friendly option, as opposed to traditional burial methods of which can consume large volumes of natural resources. The process is holistic and doesn’t take up or waste a lot of space.
“People are looking for alternative ways and something less expensive than the traditional methods of burial,” Michael said.
Michael says a scatter garden is an area that is constantly growing and alive. The natural plants, grasses and shrubs provide a feeling of peace, calmness and comfort, unlike some traditional cemeteries. Michale says quale, bluebirds and other wildlife also add to the comforting environment. And Prairie Home Scattering Garden overlooks a wetland that is home to many ducks and geese.
Robin Turnmire selected Prairie Home Scattering Garden as the final resting place for her mother and father. She said her dad was a veteran and a mail carrier and was outside every day.
“My dad was a mail carrier and loved being outside. Having a place available that is so back to nature and so environmentally friendly – My dad was all about that,” Turnmire said.
She says there is just something about the resting place being outside - The peacefulness and beauty of the area.
Michael says the scattering garden gives people the ability to break away from the idea you are dead and gone. He calls it more of a journey. And families can wish their loved ones well on that journey.
“Loved ones can visit those they have lost, knowing they are free to the wind,” he said.