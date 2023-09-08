Prairie Home Scattering Gardens

Robin Turnmire, watches an early morning sunrise as she stands by a plaque that contains the names and other information about loved ones whose ashes have been scattered at Prairie Home Scattering Garden.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

The current concept of cremation as a means of process after a person’s death, began in the late 1800’s. Nearly 100 years later, by 1975 there were 425 crematories in the United States and over 150,000 cremations. 

According to the Cremation Association of America, as of about 4 years ago the numbers have skyrocketed to 3000 crematories and over 1.5 million cremations.  In Sedgwick County cremations are nearing or likely over 70% today.

0
0
0
0
0