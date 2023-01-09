For local fans of a particular southern staple, they will soon be able to get their fill with HTeaO set to open a new location in Derby in 2023.
A site plan was reviewed at the Jan. 5 Derby Planning Commission and approved, subject to staff comments and an additional lot split application.
With that, the path is cleared for HTeaO to bring its 27 flavors and 500 potential drink combinations (with sweet, unsweet, caffeinated and decaffeinated options) to the community. Franchisee Leah Rempel is set to operate the new Derby location.
“As a customer myself, I love the freedom to make the drink I want every time I visit the store or order on the app,” Rempel said.
The Derby HTeaO will also feature the franchise’s new coffee and hot tea menu as well as a retail section in store that will sell merchandise, protein bars, beef jerky, bags of tea to brew at home and more. It will be located just south of the water tower near the intersection of Freedom Street and Rock Road.
Currently, Rempel is working on franchising three locations. This would also be the third HTea0 store in the Wichita metropolitan area. HTea0 was started in Texas in 2009 and is soon set to operate nearly 100 locations in the U.S. across five states (Florida, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas).
Developer with ICT Capital Doug Malone noted the Derby location will resemble most prototype stores, but it will be a bit longer and narrower to allow more drive-thru circulation. Malone noted over 60% of HTeaO’s businesses is done through the drive-thru, aiming to provide a great customer experience in a timely manner.
The building will also include a deliver door for larger orders. While there will be no indoor seating at HTeaO, customers are welcome to shop inside and try before they buy.
“Our customers can expect a friendly, inviting and open atmosphere where they have the freedom to try any flavor or combination before spending any money. I personally love the sample cups because I never have to worry about paying for something I don't like,” Rempel said. “I am so excited to bring a drink option that is not just coffee and one that is more affordable as well as healthier.”
Items remain to be worked out between staff and developers regarding traffic access, signage, sidewalk connections and waste enclosures. The developer also submitted a lot split – to create four separate parcels for additional projects – that will require final approval before construction begins. HTeaO will be developed on the southern most parcel.
Subject to final approvals, developers are targeting a summer 2023 opening for the Derby location.