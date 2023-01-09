HTeaO1

HTeaO recently expanded to east Wichita (shown) and is set to come to Derby in summer 2023. The local store will be located just east of Rock Regional Hospital.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

For local fans of a particular southern staple, they will soon be able to get their fill with HTeaO set to open a new location in Derby in 2023. 

A site plan was reviewed at the Jan. 5 Derby Planning Commission and approved, subject to staff comments and an additional lot split application.

HTeaO2

The Texas-based franchise HTeaO will offer customers in Derby 27 different flavors and 500 potential drink combinations.
2
1
0
0
1