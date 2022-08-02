After serving over 20 years in the military and retiring from the Air Force in 2018, Derby resident Brian Rivera decided it was time for a new career. The goal was to find something that he and his wife Anathea, who is still at McConnell, could do together and that would give them the opportunity for growth.
After learning about a franchise opportunity where they could offer a unique service to customers that also gave them the ability to run a business on their own, the decision was easy and The Groutsmith of Wichita was born.
“We are really excited to be able to offer a unique service that in the long run has the ability to save customers thousands of dollars in tile replacement,” Brian said.
The Groutsmith is a professional grout and tile cleaning, repair and restoration service. And the list of services and options that go along with that are numerous.
“Most of what we do is turn ugly, dirty grout and tile into what looks like new. We can do that on kitchen and bathroom floors, in tile showers that have mildew, on backsplashes. Just about anywhere you have tile,” Brian explained.
But the service options don’t stop there. The Groutsmith can repair, replace and preserve grout and tile. They offer clear sealing, color sealing and their exclusive restoration sealing. The Groutsmith offers loose and hollow floor tile re-bonding, as well as granite, marble, and natural stone cleaning and sealing.
And if you have areas where water covers a walking surface, like around pools or bathrooms, you may want to know more about their anti-slip treatment.
Anathea said that many people don’t clean their tile properly which can cause more dirt and gradual deterioration of tile and grout. “We will show them how to clean tile and grout and how to reduce mildew in showers,” she said.
To maintain the highest quality, The Groutsmith uses proprietary professional products and does not use methods that can lead to further damage such as steam, harsh acids, pressurized water systems or carpet cleaning equipment.
Part of the commitment to becoming a Groutsmith franchisee is passing a rigid and intense training process that includes education and onsite work in all service areas. “They don’t want you leaving the training until they are sure you know your stuff,” Brian said.
“We are excited and ready to share these unique and effective services with Derby and the Wichita area. We love living in Derby and hope we are able to show people the amazing results they can get from the services we offer,” Anathea said.
Call them today at 316-393-8744 for a free estimate, evaluation and demonstration.