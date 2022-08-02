Brian and Anathea Rivera

The Groutsmith of Wichita owners Brian and Anathea Rivera

After serving over 20 years in the military and retiring from the Air Force in 2018, Derby resident Brian Rivera decided it was time for a new career. The goal was to find something that he and his wife Anathea,  who is still at McConnell, could do together and that would give them the opportunity for growth.

After learning about a franchise opportunity where they could offer a unique service to customers that also gave them the ability to run a business on their own, the decision was easy and The Groutsmith of Wichita was born.

