As part of the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan, housing diversity – to meet the needs of a variety of age groups and income ranges – was outlined as a key tool for Derby’s future success.
In line with meeting those needs, and securing resources to help do so, the planning commission received and filed an updated housing study at its Sept. 1 meeting. The new study will serve as the current housing needs analysis for Derby.
Like the previous analysis done based off the 2017 census, the new housing study indicates that Derby still has a shortage of affordable housing. The new study was completed by RDG Planning and Design, which also worked on a similar study for the state of Kansas.
That statewide study expanded eligibility for affordable housing programs. To use those resources, though, cities are required to have a current housing needs analysis – leading to the recent study and resulting action of the commission.
Notable items to address in the study were highlighted by Assistant City Planner Everett Haynes. As noted in a public presentation on the draft study, it was indicated that there is currently a demand for the addition of 214 dwelling units per year in Derby, but over the past 10 years Derby is averaging only 147 new dwelling units. So far in 2022, permits have been issued for 117 additional dwelling units.
Haynes also noted that Derby has some fairly distinct market needs. While the study pinpointed a need for more affordable housing, it found the city is also lacking in high-end housing.
“The market analysis indicates there is a need for affordable housing. However, we also need housing for those making over $75,000 a year, so we have a shortage of high-end housing as well, which is a unique challenge to have. Not a lot of communities have that,” Haynes said. “We’re doing OK in that middle range based on the results of the study.”
Offering a range of housing options, it was noted, was also a goal of Vision Derby 2040. And rental options continue to be at premium, too, with Derby having a demand for those units as more people stay in apartments in light of the current housing market.
Derby has opportunities to grow the housing market, with targeted housing for the 55 and up demographic seen as a way to alleviate some issues, while the city’s high desirability and high median income within the Wichita metro continue to make it attractive to developers. Conversely, the limited supply of lots and national labor/material shortages present some challenges currently.
Strategies offered up through the study to expand the housing market include partnerships with local banks, employers and nonprofits, as well as expanding the toolbox – including utilizing rural housing incentive districts for which Derby is now eligible.
“I understand we’re in the process of being allowed to participate in those programs, but what are those programs?” asked commissioner Gary Renberger.
RHIDs capture increased property taxes from new development and use them to fund infrastructure extensions that would be funded through special assessments. Essentially, Haynes noted, they are equivalent to a tax increment financing (TIF) district. Renberger stated he would still like to see more information on how Derby could use RHIDs to its benefit.
Having no issues, the board voted 9-0 to adopt the new housing study. To view the full study, visit the city website.