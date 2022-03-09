The Derby Planning Commission had a number of final plats and site plans to review at its March 4 meeting, forwarding recommendations for approval to the City Council on each item to continue progress on the developments.
First up, the planning commission backed the final plat for the new Foxfire Addition east of Derby Corporate Park, a quarter-mile west of Woodlawn Boulevard on the south side of 55th Street. A replatting and rezoning were approved in fall 2021 to make way for the new housing development.
Developers intend to add 137 single family residential lots with the new subdivision, with the final plat generally meeting requirements, according to City Planner Scott Knebel. Knebel did note a couple modifications to the city’s new subdivision regulations would be granted for a slightly shorter street separation and slightly longer cul-de-sac, but those are minor changes with which city staff sees no issues.
Additionally, with reserves denoted along the northern and western borders of the subdivision, commissioners had questioned if the trees along 55th Street would be preserved. In talking with developers, Knebel reported they would attempt to preserve the trees they can, but some will be removed as part of the development.
Planning commission members also moved forward with a final plat for The Oaks Commercial 5th Addition – at the northwest corner of the intersection of Cambridge and Rock Road – and continued to pave the way for Stutzman’s relocation to an area just west of the Intrust Bank location near the Meadowlark and Rock Road intersection.
Stutzman’s was granted an exception to open an outdoor garden center at the location in December, subject to the approval of site plans. Knebel noted both the site plan and landscape plan meet all requirements.
While Knebel confirmed a majority of the structure space will be taken up by awnings, there are plans for a temporary sales building on site, which the exception addressed given the non-temporary relocation plans for Stutzman’s.
“Ultimately, the exception was approved subject to that temporary sales building being replaced with a permanent building,” Knebel said.
The exception allows for the replacement of the temporary building within three years. All three plats and plans were approved to be forwarded to the city council on a 7-0 vote.