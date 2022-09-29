Homeowners have money-saving options over total tile replacement

Do you have old ugly tile in your home? Tile and grout that is discolored, dirty and just doesn’t look like it used to? No matter where it is in your home – kitchens, bathrooms, showers, entryways and more, you can do something to restore it and save thousands over replacing it.

Brian and Anathea Rivera are owners and operators of The Groutsmith, a professional grout and tile cleaning, repair and restoration service. Plus, they are Derby residents.

