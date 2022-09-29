Homeowners have money-saving options over total tile replacement

Do you have old ugly tile in your home? Tile and grout that is discolored, dirty and just doesn’t look like it used to? No matter where it is in your home – kitchens, bathrooms, showers, entryways and more, you can do something to restore it and save thousands over replacing it.
Brian and Anathea Rivera are owners and operators of The Groutsmith, a professional grout and tile cleaning, repair and restoration service. Plus, they are Derby residents.
“We can restore kitchen and bathroom floors, in tile showers that have mildew, on backsplashes. Just about anywhere you have tile,” Brian explained.
The Groutsmith offers clear sealing, color sealing and their exclusive restoration sealing. They can repair, replace and preserve grout and tile as well as re-bond loose and hollow floor tile. Plus, if you have granite, marble, or natural stone they can clean and seal it, too.
Lynn Hernandez has a Wichita business with a little more than 2,000 square feet of white Italian marble tile and grout. She called The Groutsmith to restore her dirty, ugly tile.
“Apparently when the contractors put the grout down they didn’t seal it. Every time somebody had wet shoes, dirt was getting ground in,” Hernandez explained.
“The Groutsmith came in and their whole team worked all day on it, on a Sunday. They worked on their hands and knees. They cleaned it and color sealed it and it looks beautiful,” she said.
Hernandez was so pleased with the work she is now having them come to her home and restore tile there.
The Groutsmith can also provide an anti-slip treatment where water covers a walking surface, like around pools or bathrooms.
Anathea said that many people don’t clean their tile properly which can cause more dirt and gradual deterioration of tile and grout.
“We will show them how to clean tile and grout and how to reduce mildew in showers,” she said.
They only use proprietary professional products and do not use methods that can lead to further damage such as steam, harsh acids, pressurized water systems or carpet cleaning equipment.
You don’t have to look at your ugly tile anymore, no matter where it is in your home or business. Call The Groutsmith today at 316-393-8744 for a free estimate, evaluation and demonstration.