TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced that six months after its launch, the Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund (KHAF) has distributed $24.8 million in mortgage, property tax and utility aid to 2,321 Kansas homeowners.
"Housing is vital to a strong workforce and a resilient economy,” Gov. Kelly said. “This program is providing much-needed relief for Kansans, and my administration will continue supporting homeowners by cutting property taxes and expanding affordable housing.”
The Kelly administration granted the funding for the temporary relief initiative distributed by the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) to help Kansas homeowners experiencing pandemic-related financial hardship avoid foreclosure and catch up on their mortgages and property taxes. The program assists with mortgage payments, property taxes and charges, utility and internet fees, and more.
“Housing stability is essential for strong families, healthy communities, and a thriving economy,” said Ryan Vincent, Executive Director of Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC). “This assistance keeps families safely housed and preserves the dream of homeownership for Kansans facing hardship.”
Currently, 2,321 KHAF applications have been granted assistance, and additional funds remain to assist homeowners. Kansans who have fallen behind on their mortgage and/or property tax payments are encouraged to apply now.
Eligible applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Own a home in Kansas and be at least 30 days past due on mortgage or property taxes.
- The property (a single-family home, one-to-four-unit dwelling, condo, townhome or manufactured home) is the applicant’s primary residence.
- Applicant’s income did not exceed 150 percent of your area’s median income.
- Applicant’s household has experienced financial hardship during the COVID pandemic.
Kansans requesting KHAF assistance are encouraged to apply online. If approved, funds are paid directly to the service provider(s), who apply them to the homeowner’s account(s).
More than 200 mortgage loan servicers partner with the KHAF program as participating lenders. The program will remain open until program funds are fully expended. Homeowners are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure their application is processed in a timely manner.
Applicants in need of assistance may call 1-855-307-KHAF (5423) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.