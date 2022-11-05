Homeowner Assistance

Through six months, more than 2,300 Kansas homeowners have signed up and received nearly $25 million collectively in financial aid through the Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund.

 COURTESY

 TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced that six months after its launch, the Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund (KHAF) has distributed $24.8 million in mortgage, property tax and utility aid to 2,321 Kansas homeowners.  

"Housing is vital to a strong workforce and a resilient economy,” Gov. Kelly said. “This program is providing much-needed relief for Kansans, and my administration will continue supporting homeowners by cutting property taxes and expanding affordable housing.”  

