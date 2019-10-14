A program designed to provide health care coverage for business owners and their employees has been introduced by the Derby Chamber of Commerce.
Called the Nexus Lifestyle Health Plans, it may be what Chamber members such as Sharon Miklos, owner of Stress Busters Therapeutic Massage, are seeking.
“I’m looking at it very positively,” she said after a program at the Chamber’s monthly luncheon Oct. 10 at the city’s Welcome Center.
One thing she likes about the coverage is the way a client’s health lifestyle choices are incorporated into the coverage’s costs.
Terri and Steve Berry, owners and operators of a home-based business selling Perfectly Posh brand products, have insurance but may be looking at it for their son, who is an employee in their company.
As a small family business, they don’t get the monetary breaks on health insurance that a big company could, they say.
For Mark Staats, Chamber president and CEO, the program’s official rollout has been the result of four full months of intense effort.
He called the Nexus plan the Chamber’s best option for members.
“This one is different because each business is rated by itself,” he said.
Other models have sometimes resulted in them “imploding” because of an imbalance of sick and healthy people in a single pool.
That’s what happened to another business association’s plan. It started out fine, but the high costs of some members made costs spike.
Wellness program incentives offered
The situation ended up chasing away healthier members because of the higher cost, which just made it worse.
With this approach, health histories are taken and that is incorporated into the initial cost, but there also are incentives to get those who are covered healthier. They then have the opportunity to lower their costs through their own health management.
That includes such activities as going to a gym, stopping smoking and disease management.
Company officials say the structure of the plans allows for savings of up to 15 percent from traditional health insurance offerings.
A “group” can be as small as two people, Staats said, although he said most coverages will involve four or more.
The plan is only for Chamber members and one he termed as a benefit of being part of the group.
It will be sold through other members who are insurance professionals.
They’ve gone through the necessary training, Staats said.
One of those is Julie Olmsted, who owns and operates her own agency in Derby. Another is Iva Williams, an independent insurance agent with the Eck Agency.
Williams said she’s excited about the product line.
“It gives my customers more options,” she said.
Sample rates stated in a provided packet range from $298 to $393 a month for one employee to $886 to $1,167 for a family.
Four different plans are being offered with deductibles ranging from $1,000 to $6,500.
Strategic approach to health care
Bret Emberson, business development associate with Nexus and one of two speakers at the event, said they understand that there are certain people who have chronic conditions. The emphasis in those cases will be to properly manage them.
The goal is healthier policyholders, not more use of medical services, he said.
Instead of a volume-based system, this is what he termed a value-based model.
The overall thought is to have a more strategic approach to managing health care costs, he said. It’s their model now underway in 38 states.
There are also financial incentives for doctors to keep their patients healthy, along with care navigators built into the system so the physicians know what’s going on with their patients.
“Right now it’s tough on the doctors,” he said. “A lot of [the] time docs don’t even know their patients went into the ER during a weekend.”
Chamber officials had been thinking about offering some sort of health care coverage for several years and this is their first time offering it.
After examining three plans closely, officials decided this one was the best fit for members, he said.
Health care coverage is a major issue for employers, Staats said.
“Retention of quality employees is important in today’s job market,” he said.
“If a business cannot offer health insurance, it’s hard to find good employees.”