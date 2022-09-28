Hall celebrates retirement from DRC after 18 years

Jay Hall celebrated his final day at the DRC on Sept. 22. Hall has been a facility coordinator at the DRC for the last 18 years.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Jay Hall has been a friendly face to co-workers and patrons of the Derby Recreation Center for nearly 18 years. As a facility coordinator, he helped ensure the rec center was running smoothly by overseeing the building operations while on duty. On Sept. 22, Hall celebrated his retirement with the DRC staff.

There is a lot to reflect on after nearly two decades with the organization, but one thing that stood out to Hall was the people. He said he worked with a passionate staff that supported each other and worked well as a team.

