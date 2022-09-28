Hall celebrates retirement from DRC after 18 years

Jay Hall has been a friendly face to co-workers and patrons of the Derby Recreation Center for nearly 18 years. As a facility coordinator, he helped ensure the rec center was running smoothly by overseeing the building operations while on duty. On Sept. 22, Hall celebrated his retirement with the DRC staff.
There is a lot to reflect on after nearly two decades with the organization, but one thing that stood out to Hall was the people. He said he worked with a passionate staff that supported each other and worked well as a team.
The relationships he was able to build with the patrons were connections that will hold the biggest memories for Hall.
“Some of the patrons have been coming since I have started, and I have gotten to know them pretty good,” Hall said. “I have a spot in my heart for senior citizens, and I really appreciated them. It has been nice to build relationships with them.”
Hall has been able to watch kids who participated in events at the DRC grow up. He said those kids have become parents and have started to bring their kids to the DRC.
Throughout his tenure at the DRC, Hall said that it has become like the “Grand Central Station” and a lot of people call to figure out what events and programs the DRC is hosting.
Hall has been involved with several projects that he enjoyed working on, but just being part of the community and helping out has been fun.
He has seen a lot of growth in his time. From renovations, new buildings, additional programs and staff, the DRC has become a huge asset to the city of Derby and Hall got to be involved with it.
“We have not only grown facility-wise, but we have added a lot more programs,” Hall said. “With all that growth you have to add positions, and we have gotten a lot more staff which has been fun to watch. I have just been a part of the team, and I hope I added to people’s enjoyment by being at the DRC.”
Hall believes there will be a lot more growth in the future behind its leadership and staff, and the possibilities are endless.
As he walks away from his role at the DRC, Hall will miss working with a dynamic staff and the conversations he had with the patrons he got to know throughout the years.
“I’ll miss the staff because I always enjoyed coming to work because the atmosphere is great – our team genuinely cares,” Hall said. “I will also miss talking with the patrons that came through our doors.”
Hall isn’t sure what the next chapter will bring, but he hopes to go on some camping trips with his family once his wife retires next year. His first thing on the agenda after retirement is a trip to Colorado.
Hall said he hopes to be involved with the DRC in a different role and continue to keep the relationships he has made with the patrons over the years. It has been an enjoyable journey for Hall and he is grateful for his time working at the DRC.
“Working at the DRC has been fun,” Hall said. “My time has flown by and I can’t believe it is time to retire. It has been a lot of fun and I wouldn’t change it at all.”