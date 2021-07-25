Fans of Mediterranean cuisine will be familiar with the Green Olive name, as the restaurant operated at 6600 W. Central in Wichita for five years before closing earlier in 2021.
Now, owner Maisam Sakhi is ready to bring the restaurant back in a big way – literally – as Green Olive Family BBQ is set to open in a larger space at 4520 E. 47th St. S., just outside of Derby. The restaurant is set to open for business on July 26.
Moving into a larger location was directly tied to requests Sakhi heard from regular customers – with the 47th Street site having a max capacity of 270.
“We have a lot of people that liked to eat at the old restaurant, so that’s why we got this bigger restaurant. Some of them want to have parties and stuff,” Sakhi said.
Along with the space, the menu will be expanding as well. Green Olive Family BBQ’s menu will feature a range of Mediterranean, Arabic, Italian, seafood and barbecue dishes. The intent, Sakhi said, was to offer plenty of options and appeal to a broad customer base.
Sakhi said he wants people to come in and try his unique style of food – with chicken shawarma and baklava being among some of the more popular items at the old restaurant. The lack of Mediterranean options in the area helped in the site selection as well.
Diners are clearly ready to try it out, too, as Sakhi noted he has fielded a number of inquiries about the opening date while getting ready to launch the new restaurant.
“Sometimes customers would come in and ask if we’re open or they’d call,” Sakhi said.
Work to launch the new restaurant started a few months ago and Sakhi said the new Green Olive was set to open in June, but some last-minute repairs delayed the first day of business to July.
Once open, Green Olive will operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
If all goes well, Sakhi said he plans to add additional Green Olive locations outside of Wichita, but the focus remains on the experience offered to customers first and foremost.
“We’re not here for the money; it doesn’t matter. As long as the customers are happy, we’re happy,” Sakhi said. “Our customers are like family.”