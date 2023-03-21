Kansas Governor Laura Kelly recently announced the Department of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Exporter of the Year award. The award is a prestigious honor given annually to the best-in-class companies conducting international business from Kansas and exporting worldwide.
To be eligible, companies must be in good standing with the state and currently operating in and exporting from Kansas. Nominations must be received by April 15, 2023. To nominate a business, go to https://www.kansascommerce.gov/governors-exporter-of-the-year-nomination-form/