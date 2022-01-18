TOPEKA – Gov. Laura Kelly recently announced a new grant opportunity to help communities develop or enhance tourism attractions to boost their local economies.
The grant program is the Tourism Attraction Sub-grants for Kansas (TASK) program available through the Kansas Tourism Department, offering $1.5 million total to public and not-for-profit groups.
Projects to be funded by TASK would include museums, sports facilities, destination retail and more. The deadline for applications is March 11. For more information visit https://www.travelks.com/travel-industry/programs-and-resources/grants/.