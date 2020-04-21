Almost immediately upon issuance of Sedgwick County’s stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19 back on March 25, there were questions about what constituted an essential business/activity.
Outdoor activities – as long as social distancing and other safety guidelines were followed – were allowed as an exemption under both the county and state’s (which supersedes the former’s) orders.
With that exemption for outdoor activity, public inquisitions began into whether golf courses would be allowed to stay in business – a murky situation at best in Kansas and across the country recently.
Some states are not allowing play at the moment, while in others the decision is being made at a local level. Kansas falls into the latter category, as some cities are closing their municipal golf courses while others are leaving them open (like Wichita, which just reopened two public courses last week).
Locally, both Hidden Lakes Golf Course and Derby Golf and Country Club remain open for business.
Derby Golf and Country Club General Manager Adrian Hopper noted course personnel are doing their best to maintain a safe environment under current conditions.
Currently, tee times are being separated out by 15 minutes, all members are being instructed to use carts individually (per social distancing guidelines), range balls are being set out ahead of time for golfers’ use and certain areas of the club (i.e., The Grill, workout room) have been shut down temporarily – though the pro shop and restrooms remain open for member use.
“The hardest part is, with everybody taking their own carts, adjusting to that. Normally, there’s two people per cart and I’ve only got 65 carts,” Hopper said. “It’s definitely work to make sure I don’t run out of carts.”
Keeping the carts sanitized between uses has also been a challenge, but with some of the club amenities shut down temporarily, Hopper noted that has allowed him to shift staff to help in the areas of need at the moment – and allowed for staffing overall to remain mostly unchanged.
“All of my employees kind of know how to do everything around here, so it really wasn’t much of a change,” Hopper said.
Business also hasn’t changed much at this time. In fact, Hopper said golf traffic is up a little from what it was at this time last year (possibly due to people not being at work).
The country club has received calls from concerned citizens about remaining open, especially when the driving range gets busy, Hopper said, but he stated the club is following current guidelines to still allow members to take advantage of their opportunities for outdoor activity.
“We’re doing our best to keep people safe,” Hopper said. “We’re just keeping everyone as safe as we can.”