Kansas Tourism, a branch of the Kansas Department of Commerce, recently announced that $117,780 was awarded as part of the 2023 Tourism Marketing Grant Awards Program. Grants are meant to assist local tourism organizations or attractions in new or first-time innovative marketing initiatives targeting expansion and bringing new visitors to Kansas.
Goddard’s Tanganyika Wildlife Park was among the organizations receiving funds in 2023 and was awarded a $10,000 grant. It was one of only two grant recipients in Sedgwick County, along with McGinn Farms/Equus Beds ($5,000).