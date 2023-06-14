Since 1976, Gage Chiropractic Center has become an institution in Derby – one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in the community.
Like several of those such businesses, Gage Chiropractic is one that has been kept in the family, with Matt Gage taking over the business from his father, Bob, in 2012. As Father’s Day approaches, celebrating those bonds between fathers and their children, the significance of the family business opportunity is not lost on the Gages.
“I don’t think you can quantify how proud it makes a dad to see his son want to follow in his footsteps. It was just wonderful,” Bob said.
“I had a wonderful mentor to learn from; I didn’t have to come in and wing it as if I had started it from scratch,” Matt said. “I had a good reputation to deal with in the community when I walked in the door and hopefully didn’t sully it too much; I’m still here.”
Matt Gage has practically grown up in the business, as Bob founded Gage Chiropractic when his son was 11 months old.
Even so, the path for Matt to follow in his father’s footsteps wasn’t exactly linear. There were some detours along the way.
When he went off to the University of Kansas, Matt said he did not intend to come back to Derby. He got a degree in business communications, moved to Kansas City and began to work in sales for a Fortune 500 company.
However, in the summer of 1999, Bob was seriously injured – breaking both his arms after falling off a roof – and Matt began to rethink his career priorities.
“Within six to eight weeks of him falling off the roof, I quit my job, was back in school, ended up doing the human biology thing and then enrolled in chiropractic school, knocked it out and was back to Derby,” Matt said.
Matt began working at Gage Chiropractic in 2003. From there, the transition happened gradually, with Bob signing ownership over to Matt in 2012, working part-time and then officially retiring following the 40th anniversary of the business in 2016.
During that time working together, it was hard to avoid business talk at meals, during car rides, etc., but it kept the Gages on the same page with business priorities.
“We wanted to make it clear that we did the best thing for each and every patient,” Bob said. “It’s all about the patient. It’s not about us, the hours, the pay or anything else. You just have to make the patient the number one priority, and I think he picked up on that.”
Gage Chiropractic Center continues its mission to provide natural pain relief and reduce the need for surgery/prescription medications for its patients.
Beyond helping their patients, both Matt and Bob have been actively engaged in the community that has taken care of them, with both serving with organizations like the Derby Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, Derby Community Foundation and more.
Family values have allowed Gage Chiropractic Center to continue to thrive and Bob noted there is a great deal of pride seeing the business stay in the family and having his son building on what he started – a responsibility Matt does not take lightly.
“One of the best things that I’ve gotten to experience is that he gets to come back and still see his name on the door and on the building,” Matt said. “There’s still a Gage Chiropractic Center that he started.”
This is the first in a series of features on father/son business partnerships found throughout the Derby community.