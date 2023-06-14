Gage Family Business

Matt (left) and Bob Gage are part of the family tradition that has kept Gage Chiropractic Center going strong for almost 50 years.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH

Since 1976, Gage Chiropractic Center has become an institution in Derby – one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in the community. 

Like several of those such businesses, Gage Chiropractic is one that has been kept in the family, with Matt Gage taking over the business from his father, Bob, in 2012. As Father’s Day approaches, celebrating those bonds between fathers and their children, the significance of the family business opportunity is not lost on the Gages.

