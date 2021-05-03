The Small Business Administration opened applications this week for its Restaurant Revitalizaion Fund, which provides a total of $28.6 billion in direct relief funds to restaurants and other hard-hit food establishments that have experienced economic distress and significant operational losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Funds must be used for allowable expenses by March 11, 2023.
For the first 21 days that the program is open, the SBA will prioritize funding applications from businesses owned and controlled by women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. Then, applications will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information on the application process visit sba.gov/restaurants.