Friends University appoints Jessica Boone to Director of Alumni Relations
Friends University recently announced the promotion of Jessica Boone to Director of Alumni Relations. Boone has been with the university for three years with the Advancement team and before that she completed her undergraduate studies at Friends.
Boone holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Services/Psychology, a Bachelor of Arts in History and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration with a Concentration in Change Management from Friends University. She began her career at Friends University as the Grants and Advancement Events Coordinator in 2019. Boone previously worked for a small, local nonprofit organization in Wichita. Boone’s husband, Nate, was the former worship pastor at Derby First Church of the Nazarene.