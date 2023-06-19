As one of the oldest local operating businesses in the same location, Derby Bowl has become a family institution in the community. That applies to the Derby families who frequent it, as well as the Derby family who runs it.
Opened in 1959 originally, Dale Frazier bought the Derby bowling alley at 444 S. Baltimore and officially took over operations on Jan. 1, 1975. Growing up in southeast Missouri and working around family timber businesses with his own father, having a family business of his own is always something that appealed to Dale.
“It always impressed me because most of the trucks around there had their last names and ‘sons’ on it. That always impressed me [working] with my dad and then I always wanted to be in business with my sons,” Dale said. “When we bought Derby [Bowl], that happened.”
When Dale purchased the Derby Bowl business, Derek immediately started working there at age 15. Another son, Dart, also worked at the bowling alley and helped run operations for several years before a cancer diagnosis.
Dale started to phase out of the business in 1998 and Dale took over, keeping it in the family.
“Now, I’ve had three sons working in the business,” Derek said. “Two of them are gone now, but I still have one working in the business now for me.”
Jaden is the son still working with Derek, while Blaine and Brayden have gotten out of the business. For good measure, Derek’s wife (Tanya) also works at Derby Bowl.
Whether it’s been Dale or Derek, the Fraziers strive to make sure customers have a good time when they come into Derby Bowl. That’s been a big deal, especially at the start – when the city’s population was around 7,000 and recreation opportunities in Derby were few and far between. Today, Derby Bowl continues to draw Derby families as well as those from the surrounding area thanks to that focus on customers.
“He’d always say ‘just be fair and be honest and things will work out good,’” Derek said of his father’s advice.
“We always tried to treat our customers right. We gotta try to see that they have a good time,” Dale added. “We became friends with a lot of our customers, and I think Derek picked up on that because I think he’s done a very good job.”
Admittedly, working in a family business, the Fraziers noted you do get to see who you’re closest to on a daily basis. The one downside, though, is finding time to get away from the business when your whole family is involved in it.
“Probably the hardest thing would be family time outside of the business, like vacations. One of us has to be here in a small operation,” Derek said. “It’s pretty hands-on and it’s hard for everybody to get away at one time.”
Family is number one, but the Fraziers have also created an atmosphere where they try to treat customers like family.
Starting with the youngest bowlers, Derby Bowl has fostered a communal environment and hopes to keep it that way for the next generation.
“Derby’s always been one of the busiest centers in the state as far as youth programs. We like our relationship with the schools in Derby and try to keep it family-oriented,” Derek said. “We hope that Derby Bowl goes on forever, that’s for sure.”
