Derek Frazier is shown outside of Derby Bowl, which he took over from his father, who originally bought the bowling alley in 1975.

As one of the oldest local operating businesses in the same location, Derby Bowl has become a family institution in the community. That applies to the Derby families who frequent it, as well as the Derby family who runs it.

Opened in 1959 originally, Dale Frazier bought the Derby bowling alley at 444 S. Baltimore and officially took over operations on Jan. 1, 1975. Growing up in southeast Missouri and working around family timber businesses with his own father, having a family business of his own is always something that appealed to Dale.

