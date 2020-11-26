When one door closes, another door opens. In the case of new Derby business Rind and Grind, it just so happened to be the same door.
Rind and Grind has now taken over the old Smoothie King location at 1861 E. Madison Ave. The new business will have similar menu offerings, as well as much of the same management, but the individuals behind Rind and Grind saw an opportunity to better serve the Derby community and took it.
“Our franchise agreement with Smoothie King had ended,” said Rind and Grind marketing manager Taylor Godown. “Instead of renewing it, we wanted to do more kind of our own little local business where we could focus more on the community that we’re in.”
The Derby Smoothie King franchisee owned and operated all locations in the area (including three in Wichita) and Godown noted all are currently in the process of transitioning to Rind and Grind sites.
Seeing a disconnect between the corporate level and the local consumer, management saw Rind and Grind as an opportunity to refocus on the market needs and what those in Derby and Wichita truly want out of such a business.
For Rind and Grind, that means continuing to offer smoothies (though a little different recipe, due to copyright issues) but greatly expanding that drink selection to offer variety for a broader range of customers.
“We are bringing in the fresh squeezed lemonades, limeades and virgin margaritas,” Godown said, “and then the coffee and tea is all us.”
Personally, Godown said within her own family there were several members who do not enjoy smoothies, but they do enjoy coffee, tea and juices – illustrating the new market Rind and Grind is trying to reach.
Currently, the Wichita location on West Central is the only site offering the full Rind and Grind coffee menu, but Godown said the business is looking to have those options available in Derby by early December.
Rind and Grind will also have some different food options than what was available at Smoothie King. Though still limited, the new store will offer beef jerky, chocolate wafers and healthy chips rather than protein bars and vegan cookies – with a focus on taste over health-oriented options.
Hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Once coffee options are served, Godown noted the Derby store will open at 6:30 a.m.
Open for drive-thru service only at the moment, Godown said plans are for the lobby to open to customers by late December/early January once renovations are complete. The idea is to create an inviting atmosphere that will create a broad appeal similar to the new menu.
“We wanted to give them [customers] a place they could go … and it will be kind of like a Starbucks where we’ll have plug-ins and everything and wi-fi,” Godown said. “You can come chill in there.”
Godown said staff at Rind and Grind in Derby look forward to getting
the full menu out, providing service to the community and giving
the local customers what they want.