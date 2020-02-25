With the average life expectancy reaching nearly 79 years old, Americans are living longer than previous generations. But, are they planning accordingly for it, especially when it comes to the loss of a partner?
While confident they can manage financially if separated or widowed later in life, many Americans age 40 and older don’t have a corresponding financial plan in place, according to a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll.
Planning your finances around the potential end of a relationship due to divorce or death can be uncomfortable at the very least. But Americans say they’re prepared for being divorced or widowed, but are they?
Most Americans (87%) age 40 and older are confident in their ability to manage their own financial situation in the event of the loss of a spouse. Four in 10 (41%) do not have a financial plan in place in the event of a divorce or becoming widowed, with men (45%) being more unprepared than women (36%).
Forty percent of divorcees agreed that getting divorced threw their retirement plans off course (46% of men compared to 36% of women). Forty percent have less than $50K saved for retirement, compared to 32% of Americans overall in a similar age bracket.
Half (48%) say they expect to have a different retirement timeline than their partner, while only one in four (25%) say they are very prepared. What’s the right way to tackle end-of-life planning? Regardless of relationship status, many aren’t sure how to approach end-of-life planning with their families.