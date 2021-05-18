A former Derby resident is one of 24 people selected for a prestigious business fellowship.
Michelle Tran Maryns, founder of software company We Sparkle, will receive a $100,000 grant through the Bush Foundation in St. Paul, Minn. Her company aims to provide easy-to-use software to small business owners – especially people of color and those in other minority groups.
“We essentially provide a digital assistant that can help you with those tasks, like scheduling appointments, answering customer questions, and it also does some marketing tasks,” she said.
Maryns started We Sparkle in October 2018, launching a pilot program in 2020 with beta customers. The company was initially supposed to launch in March 2020, but due to the pandemic, the launch was pushed back to July 2020.
Maryns was born in Wellington and moved with her family to Derby when she was about 1. She attended school in Derby through middle school before opting to attend a boarding school for high school.
Maryns attended the University of Kansas for her undergraduate degree and earned a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard. Maryns now lives with her husband in Minneapolis, where she’s lived for the last decade.
Maryns said she was inspired to help small business owners because her mom formerly owned a fabric business in her home country of Vietnam.
“Women of color are the fastest growing segment of entrepreneurs, but their revenue is not on par with their peers,” she said. “Here in Minnesota, we have the worst racial wealth gap in the country, and we’ve seen how when people are shut out of economic opportunity how that spills over and has effects on the rest of our society.”
Maryns previously worked for a nonprofit organization that helps minority entrepreneurs succeed, gaining relevant experience that would help her found We Sparkle.
“Through that work, I met lots of small business owners and learned about the challenges that they face in terms of being able to grow their businesses and manage their time better,” she said. “I decided to use the skills and experience I had building different tech products over the years and develop software for them.”
According to the Bush Foundation’s website, the fellowship is “an investment in individuals to develop the skills and relationships to drive large-scale change.”
The fellowship touts its flexibility, allowing fellows to define what they need to become better leaders.
Maryns said she hopes to use the grant to participate in learning opportunities to develop her skills as a business leader, as well as learning how companies like We Sparkle can not just make profit but “help people and the planet.”
“I think it will really help me to have the time to reflect and think about how I can grow We Sparkle and this movement toward overcoming that racial wealth divide.”