Many restaurants are preparing to reopen for dine-in. For restaurants like Luciano’s in Mulvane, that’s essential.
Since mid-March, Luciano’s has been doing takeout-only orders. The food’s still great, but that’s not what people expect from the fine-dining Italian restaurant.
“Tablecloths, nice lighting, bottles of wine, a full bar – right now all that’s gone,” co-owner Nancy Mottola said. “Instead of people getting time with friends and family to sit and be served – and, basically, create an experience that’s really enjoyable – the order happens over the phone, the food goes out, they pick it up and leave.”
The atmosphere of Luciano’s is part of its overall experience. Mottola, who runs the business with her husband Luciano, said not being able to bring the whole Luciano’s experience has hurt their business.
“We’re seeing 20 percent of what we used to do,” Mottola said.
Luciano’s has been in business for 15 years. The changes made because of the coronavirus are “absolutely unprecedented,” Mottola said.
“I’ve never ever experienced anything like this,” Mottola said. “We went through the 2008 recession. Never have I ever had to quickly write a business plan and put into action something that really barely resembles a restaurant. This is more like a food truck, with way too much space to pay for. These are food truck numbers, not restaurant numbers.”
Mottola said she and Luciano have come to expect ups and downs in the restaurant industry. But this is a new low.
“It’s similar to farming,” Mottola said. “We’re in a gamble – sometimes times are great, and sometimes things are awful and wipe you out.”
Servers, bussers and other workers were laid off in the first week of take-out only, with the hopes that they’d have a chance to claim unemployment quickly, Mottola said. Once things return to a relative normalcy, those employees will be brought back.
“We’re going to carry as many of our employees as we can through this,” Mottola said. “Do I know if we’ll make it? Is it possible we’ll fail? Absolutely it’s possible. But I’m going to do everything in my power to keep that from happening.”
Relative normalcy will include things like a limit of 10 diners per party, and using only half the tables available.
“You’ll get half of the money you used to, which is fine,” Mottola said. “I don’t want to kill anybody for food or money. It’s not that valuable. But I’d rather [have] a restaurant that’s half full than no restaurant at all.”
Mottola said she and Luciano just want to help their employees, the community, and other local restaurants.
Those restaurants have always had each others’ backs. But now working together is “almost crucial.”
“Yes, we’re competing, but we’re together,” Mottola said. “The restaurants in Mulvane have really been working together. I borrowed pizza boxes from down the street. Somebody else borrowed cups and to-go bags from me. We’re not interested in money. We’re interested in ‘what do you need?’”
And sometimes Luciano’s doesn’t have all they need for their meals.
“The distributors don’t always have everything, and we don’t know what we’re going to get,” Mottola said.
So, in another change, Luciano’s has been putting out menus daily to show what’s available. Sometimes they get a day or two ahead, but they can never be sure for more than a couple days out.
The changes, loss of income, and day-by-day uncertainty have been difficult, but Mottola said she’s not afraid.
“We’ll do the absolute best we can, and then fate will decide for us. And the absolute best we can has worked for 15 years. So I’m optimistic. I have no reason not to be. As long as we can work, we’ll be okay, but I’m realistic and understand I’m not in control. So we have to be nimble and ready with what we’ve got when we’ve got it.”