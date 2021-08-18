Value retail chain Five Below is set to open its new Derby location in the Derby Marketplace on Sept. 3, according to store management.
Focused on offering “extreme values” to shoppers, with a majority of products sold costing between $1 and $5, the Five Below location in Derby will also feature one of the chain’s newest store models – with management noting it will be one of the first in Kansas with the latest layout.
Reportedly, the new layout will allow the Derby store to offer more variety in the products stocked.
Hours of operation in Derby will be similar to those at Wichita locations, which are currently open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
A grand opening is planned on Sept. 3. The Derby location joins the 1,000-plus (and growing) Five Below locations across 39 states.
It will be the 11th store to open in Kansas following the company’s founding in 2002 in Pennsylvania.