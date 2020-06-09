Planet Fitness, Derby Sports Zone and now RoKC Derby – all three of these fitness projects have been approved to move forward in Derby through the first half of 2020.
RoKC Derby, which is planned to feature an Olympic-caliber rock climbing wall and outdoor mountain biking course, was the latest addition to be approved as part of an amendment to the Derby STAR bond project at a special meeting May 28. However, Derby Recreation Commission members came before the city council during a public hearing at that meeting and questioned if a market truly existed for all of those planned facilities and what that could do to the DRC.
“All three of these developments have services that directly compete with the DRC. While I believe competition is healthy, oversaturation will be devastating to all,” said DRC board member Eric Tauer through an email. “Can Derby really support three additional facilities opening in succession? Not even one facility has opened and demonstrated it will succeed, let alone three.”
Success was a key sticking point brought up by both Tauer and DRC chairman Laura Branstetter (especially the community support crucial
to that).
Tauer pointed out the financial challenges of Field Station: Dinosaurs and questioned if RoKC Derby would be able to meet its own projections (120,000 visitors annually at full build-out).
Additionally, Tauer shared concerns that the facilities in question (with only the STAR bond projects directed by city council actions) would not only compete with the DRC but with each other – given overlapping services – and questioned how that would impact their long-term viability.
“One of my main concerns is that each facility is going to be competing for the same dollars of recreational or sports spending from residents of Derby – so people are going to be making choices about where they spend their money. Obviously, as a DRC board member, I’d like it to be related to DRC programs and fitness activities,” Tauer said. “My concern about the oversaturation is if we get too many fitness facilities or recreational facilities in the city, it really kind of waters down the ability for any particular entity to be successful.”
Competition is not something the DRC is afraid of and something that Tauer alluded to as being a good thing.
For some city council members, that was not even a question with this newly proposed RoKC Derby facility.
“I don’t see how this is competing with the DRC other than it provides another form of recreation or competition,” said council member Jack Hezlep. “I’m not seeing a problem in that direction.”
A lot of questions surrounding the proposed RoKC location centered more on communication, though, according to DRC Superintendent Chris Drum. Drum stated the city and the DRC have a good working relationship, with the question simply being raised if there could have been more discussion about the DRC taking on a rock climbing project and the true need within the Derby community. That is something the DRC takes heavily into consideration in terms of future growth.
“That’s the goal … to stay engaged with the community, to grow with our community and to meet the specific needs of our community,” Drum said. “It’s important for us to really know before we make a move that it is in fact going to be successful in Derby.”
Drum noted that a rock climbing wall is part of the DRC’s master plan, but not for the next two to three years at least. As such, he questioned if the feasibility study on the proposed rock climbing facility (done by Canyon Research Southwest out of New York) truly took local traffic into consideration. While there was a resident market section of the feasibility study, that looked at the population within a 100-mile radius of Derby.
Potentially, Drum said these new facilities may even draw an entirely unique clientele that does not infringe on DRC membership at all. It was noted during the special meeting that RoKC’s main membership is specific to millennials between 25 and 38.
Services may overlap between the new proposed fitness projects and the DRC, but there is also an element of the DRC that is not mirrored in any of those projects.
“We are focused on being a solution for the whole family and offering programs and activities that everyone in Derby has an opportunity to participate in, rather than being segmented to a certain activity,” Tauer said.
“I don’t think any of them target the core mission of the DRC, which is public recreation and wellness, which by definition means tax-supported services to ensure opportunities for all regardless of income,” said City Manager Kathy Sexton. “For example, providing public pools, parks and ball fields will never be a profit-making enterprise; that’s why the government provides those services and the private sector doesn’t. If private businesses want to provide additional options for those willing to pay, they will be welcome in Derby.”
Even with some additional competition, DRC board members and the city see the potential for some good things overall – they just wanted to make sure it was in all parties’ best interests moving forward.
“Having more businesses is a good thing. The City of Derby remains a staunch supporter of the DRC and believes in public recreation as an essential part of community life,” Sexton said. “More options in Derby means two things: more Derbyites will be able to pursue their passions here rather than have to go to Wichita and more people will drive into Derby for the specialty opportunities.”
“I think there’s a possibility that it can be good and I hope it’s good for the city,” Tauer said, “but I also wear two hats and I want to ensure the city’s considering the effect that other entertainment and sports facilities in the city have on the DRC when they’re making these decisions.”